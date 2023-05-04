On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Ball, Royal Caribbean rise; Qualcomm, Planet Fitness fall

The Associated Press
May 4, 2023 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Ball Corp., up $7 to $59.26.

The maker of aluminum drink cans’ first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Arconic Corp., up $6.38 to $28.93.

        Insight by Carahsoft:...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Ball Corp., up $7 to $59.26.

The maker of aluminum drink cans’ first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Arconic Corp., up $6.38 to $28.93.

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests will explore cyber and modernization initiatives at DIU with an industry perspective.

Apollo Global Management is buying the industrial parts maker.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., up $17.40 to $281.22.

The solar power technology company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Qualcomm Inc., down $6.25 to $106.58.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., up $4.80 to $71.88.

The cruise line operator reported encouraging first-quarter financial results.

Planet Fitness Inc., down $13.26 to $68.29.

        Read more: Business News

The gym chain reported disappointing first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Paramount Global, down $6.49 to $16.40.

The owner of CBS and Paramount Pictures reported weak first-quarter financial results and cut its dividend.

Shopify Inc., up $11.03 to $57.30.

The e-commerce company is selling most of its logistics business to San Francisco-based Flexport, and announced layoffs.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|10 Joint Base Charleston Tech Expo
5|10 Surviving, Thriving, and Managing Risks...
5|10 Tech on Tap: F5 Future Proofing Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories