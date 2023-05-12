On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Blue Bird, First Solar rise; Harrow Health, Telesis Bio fall

The Associated Press
May 12, 2023 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Blue Bird Corp., up $7.01 to $26.33.

The school bus maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Telesis Bio, Inc., down 35 cents to $2.53.

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Blue Bird Corp., up $7.01 to $26.33.

The school bus maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Telesis Bio, Inc., down 35 cents to $2.53.

        Insight by LaunchDarkly: Learn how the Coast Guard, NSF and USAID are not only improving their enterprise environments but doing so in ways that best support their workforces in delivering services while also keeping federal data secure.

The synthetic biology company reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Harrow Health, Inc., down $5.03 to $ 22.04.

The make of ophthalmological pharmaceuticals reported a bigger first-quarter loss than analysts expected.

News Corp., up $1.46 to $18.29.

The publisher of The Wall Street Journal beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Agile Therapeutics Inc., down 68 cents to $5.

The developer of prescription contraceptive products for women reported disappointing first-quarter earnings.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., down 64 cents to $70.70.

        Read more: Business News

The maker of Nature’s Miracle and other household products reported weak second-quarter revenue.

First Solar Inc., up $48.50 to $231.69.

The solar technology company is buying Sweden’s Evolar.

IonQ Inc., down 67 cents to $6.35.

The quantum computing technology company reported weak first-quarter earnings.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|18 MAS Office Hours
5|18 Making Wireless Acquisitions &...
5|18 Symphony Procurement Suite (OASIS...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories