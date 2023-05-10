On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ceva: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 10, 2023 7:09 am
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents...

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The chip designer posted revenue of $28.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.2 million.

Ceva shares have declined almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CEVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CEVA

Top Stories