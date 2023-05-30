On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

China factory activity slows, adding to economic strains

The Associated Press
May 30, 2023 11:28 pm
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — China’s factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.

A monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group declined to 48.4 from April’s 49.2 on a 100-point scale on which numbers below 50 show activity declining.

Chinese manufacturers have been hurt by weakening global demand after central banks in the United...

READ MORE

BEIJING (AP) — China’s factory activity decelerated in May, a survey showed Wednesday, adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing.

A monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group declined to 48.4 from April’s 49.2 on a 100-point scale on which numbers below 50 show activity declining.

Chinese manufacturers have been hurt by weakening global demand after central banks in the United States, Europe and Asia raised interest rates to cool inflation.

At home, Chinese consumer spending revived after anti-virus curbs on travel and business activity were lifted in December. But the recovery has been weaker than expected.

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

Economic growth accelerated to 4.5% over a year earlier in the three months ending in March, from the previous quarter’s 2.9%. Growth will have to accelerate in coming quarters to hit the ruling Communist Party’s annual target of “around 5%.”

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|6 Cyber/Electronic Warfare Convergence
6|6 Modernization for Government with Red...
6|6 Reporting 101
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories