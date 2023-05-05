On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
May 5, 2023 3:10 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.78 to $71.34 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $2.80 to $75.30 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 5 cents $2.38 a gallon. June heating oil rose 7 cents $2.31 a gallon. June natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $30.90 to $2,024.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 30 cents to...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.78 to $71.34 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $2.80 to $75.30 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 5 cents $2.38 a gallon. June heating oil rose 7 cents $2.31 a gallon. June natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $30.90 to $2,024.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 30 cents to $25.93 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $3.88 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.81 Japanese yen from 134.14 yen. The euro rose to $1.1025 from $1.1016.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage of data to drive change in your agency? Join us on May 8 to discover the latest techniques and technologies to help do just that.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|11 AFCEA NOVA Small Business IT Day 2023
5|11 Next Generation of Software Lunch &...
5|11 Search, Observe, and Protect with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories