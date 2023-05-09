On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
May 9, 2023 3:35 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 55 cents to $73.71 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 43 cents to $77.44 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents $2.48 a gallon. June heating oil rose 1 cent $2.39 a gallon. June natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $9.70 to $2,042.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 7...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 55 cents to $73.71 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 43 cents to $77.44 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents $2.48 a gallon. June heating oil rose 1 cent $2.39 a gallon. June natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $9.70 to $2,042.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 7 cents to $25.90 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $3.90 a pound.

The dollar rose to 135.17 Japanese yen from 135.15 yen. The euro fell to $1.0969 from $1.1007.

        Insight by LaunchDarkly: Learn how the Coast Guard, NSF and USAID are not only improving their enterprise environments but doing so in ways that best support their workforces in delivering services while also keeping federal data secure.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|15 SANS Security West 2023
5|15 SANS Security West 2023 - Keynote:...
5|15 Security+ Boot Camp Sponsored by...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories