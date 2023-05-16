On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

May 16, 2023
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 25 cents to $70.86 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 32 cents to $74.91 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent $2.48 a gallon. June heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.36 a gallon. June natural gas was unchanged at $2.38 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $29.70 to $1,993 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 40 cents to $23.89 an ounce and July copper fell 8 cents to $3.67 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.32 Japanese yen from 136.09 yen. The euro fell to $1.0868 from $1.0874.

Top Stories