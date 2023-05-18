On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
May 18, 2023 3:12 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 97 cents to $71.86 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $1.10 to $75.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was unchanged at $2.57 a gallon. June heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.40 a gallon. June natural gas rose 22 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $25.10 to $1,959.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 27...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 97 cents to $71.86 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $1.10 to $75.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was unchanged at $2.57 a gallon. June heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.40 a gallon. June natural gas rose 22 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $25.10 to $1,959.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 27 cents to $23.63 an ounce and July copper fell 6 cents to $3.69 a pound.

The dollar rose to 138.68 Japanese yen from 137.61 yen. The euro fell to $1.0767 from $1.0838.

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Elena Peterson will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. Moderator Justin Doubleday and guest, Matt Lembright from Censys will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|24 AFCEA DC Luncheon Series: Space Force -...
5|24 Get AI Literate: Know What it Can Do...
5|24 Bring Your Video Vision to Life with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories