On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
May 19, 2023 3:16 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 31 cents to $71.55 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 28 cents to $75.58 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $2.58 a gallon. June heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.36 a gallon. June natural gas was unchanged at $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $21.80 to $1,981.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 31 cents to $71.55 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 28 cents to $75.58 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $2.58 a gallon. June heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.36 a gallon. June natural gas was unchanged at $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $21.80 to $1,981.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 43 cents to $24.06 an ounce and July copper rose 4 cents to $3.73 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.10 Japanese yen from 138.68 yen. The euro rose to $1.0808 from $1.0767.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|25 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
5|25 Business Intelligence Workshop: Modern...
5|25 Navigating CMMC Compliance: A Practical...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories