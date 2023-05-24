On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
May 24, 2023 3:14 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.43 to $74.34 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $1.52 to $78.36 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 6 cents to $2.72 a gallon. June heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.41 a gallon. June natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $9.90 to $1,964.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 38...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.43 to $74.34 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $1.52 to $78.36 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 6 cents to $2.72 a gallon. June heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.41 a gallon. June natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $9.90 to $1,964.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 38 cents to $23.24 an ounce and July copper fell 9 cents to $3.56 a pound.

The dollar rose to 139.16 Japanese yen from 138.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.0750 from $1.0776.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|30 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
5|30 Identity Everywhere
5|30 Hardwear.io Security Trainings and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories