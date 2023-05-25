On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
May 25, 2023 3:10 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $2.51 to $71.83 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $2.10 to $76.26 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 5 cents to $2.67 a gallon. June heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.35 a gallon. June natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $20.90 to $1,943.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 33 cents to $22.91 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $3.59 a pound.

The dollar rose to 139.99 Japanese yen from 139.16 yen. The euro fell to $1.0722 from $1.0750.

