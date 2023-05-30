On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
May 30, 2023 3:41 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $3.21 to $69.46 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $3.53 to $73.54 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 11 cents to $2.60 a gallon. June heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.28 a gallon. July natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.33 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $13.70 to $1,958 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 12...

Gold for June delivery rose $13.70 to $1,958 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 12 cents to $23.24 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $3.66 a pound.

The dollar fell to 139.87 Japanese yen from 140.41 yen. The euro rose to $1.0719 from $1.0711.

Top Stories