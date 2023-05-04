DiamondRock Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (DRH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $38 million, or 18 cents per share, in the period. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 17 cents per share. ... ... READ MORE

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $38 million, or 18 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 17 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $6.7 million, or 3 cents per share.

The hotel and resort real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $243.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $232.8 million.

