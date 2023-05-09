Emergent Biosolutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $183 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $3.65. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.17 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.67 per share. ... ... READ MORE

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $183 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $3.65. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.17 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.67 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $165.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBS

