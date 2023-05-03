Global Medical REIT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $16 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period. Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and... READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $16 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $673,000, or 1 cent per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $36.2 million in the period.

