Global Medical REIT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 3, 2023 6:19 pm
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $16 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $673,000, or 1 cent per share.

        The company said it had net income of $673,000, or 1 cent per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $36.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GMRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GMRE

Top Stories