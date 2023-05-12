Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org. For access... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

CHARITY-EMBEZZLEMENT

CONCORD, N.H. — A man has been indicted on charges of taking more than $230,000 from a New Hampshire charity and gambling much of it away at a casino. SENT: 170 words.

OBIT-HODDING CARTER III

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Hodding Carter III, a Mississippi newspaperman and award-winning television journalist who kept Americans informed about the Iran hostage crisis as State Department spokesman, has died at age 88. His daughter Catherine Carter Sullivan confirmed he died Thursday in North Carolina. Carter was no relation to President Jimmy Carter, but both rose through Southern Democratic politics. Hodding Carter III was a civil rights activist as well as a journalist at his family’s Delta Democrat-Times in Greenville, Mississippi. He later anchored television programs and steered the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. He also ran the John S. Knight and James L. Knight Foundation. SENT: 590 words.

____

VIRGINIA

OFFICER ATTACKED-FATAL SHOOTING

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia police chief says officers shot and killed a man who attacked a third police officer inside his cruiser. Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis says an officer was investigating a stolen U-Haul at an Alexandria-area gas station and approached a man beside the truck Thursday. Davis says the man attacked the officer, pushing him into his cruiser. The cruiser reversed into a neighboring McDonald’s parking lot, hitting a parked car. Davis says the officer broadcast calls for help saying the man had his gun. One responding officer fired and another pulled the man off the officer and fired, striking the man, who died. The officer had minor injuries and was expected to be released from the hospital. SENT: 230 words.

UNITED PILOTS PICKETING

DALLAS — The peak summer travel season is almost here, and pilots are stepping up their pressure on major airlines for new contracts that will include higher pay. United Airlines pilots plan to walk picket lines at 10 big U.S. airports on Friday and hand out leaflets to travelers. Their protests come right after pilots at American and Southwest voted to authorize strikes. Union officials at United say they might hold a strike vote too. But that doesn’t mean your summer trip will be ruined. Federal law makes it very hard for airline unions to conduct strikes, and gives Congress and the president power to block a strike. By David Koenig. SENT: 410 words, photos.

IMPERILED BATS

DORSET, Vt. — Scientists studying bat species that have been hit hard by the fungus that causes white nose syndrome say there is a glimmer of good news against the disease that has killed millions of bats across North America. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says the population of New England’s largest bat colony shows signs of more bats being able to tolerate the disease. There are also indications they may be passing resistant traits on their young. White nose syndrome is caused by an invasive fungus first found in an upstate New York cave in 2006. It causes bats to wake up from winter hibernation and die of exposure or starvation. By Wilson Ring. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, video.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MARYLAND GOVERNOR-VETERANS

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signs legislation to help veterans. By Brian Witte.

HEALTH WORKER SHORTAGE

SALISBURY, Md. — Thousands of doctors and nurses signed on to work in the country’s most desperate regions during the COVID-19 pandemic in exchange for forgiveness of medical school debt. But now, with the public health emergency over, expansion of the program that brought them onboard is in jeopardy, even as people struggle to get timely and quality care because of an industry-wide dearth of workers. Funding for the National Health Service Corps expires at the end of September. Last year, just over 20,000 people were corps members — up 50% from 13,000 people in 2019. By Amanda Seitz. SENT: 940 words, photos.

____

SPORTS

BBO–PIRATES-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — After taking two of three from the MLB-leading Rays, the Orioles continue their homestand when they host Pittsburgh. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7:05 p.m. ET.

BBN–METS-NATIONALS

WASHINGTON — The Nationals host the New York Mets. Starts at 7:05 p.m. ET. By Patrick Stevens. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

BKN–DRAFT LOTTERY-EXPLAINER

The NBA’s draft lottery has offered teams a quick path from bad to good for nearly four decades. The stakes this year are unusually high with French phenom Victor Wembanyama the top prospect. Some things to know about the lottery format, which has undergone several changes since the New York Knicks won the first one in 1985. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 11:30 a.m.

CAR–INDYCAR-INDIANAPOLIS

INDIANAPOLIS — The biggest month on the IndyCar gets underway Friday with practice and qualifying for the Indianapolis Grand Prix. Twenty-seven drivers are vying for the pole though rain is in the forecast. By Michael Marot. UPCOMING: 700 words, with photos by 7 p.m. ET.

FBN–PANTHERS-YOUNG

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young practices for the first time with the Carolina Panthers at rookie minicamp. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET

HKN–HURRICANES ADVANCE

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes keep finding the back of the net despite losing multiple talented goal scorers to injury. The Hurricanes are headed to the Eastern Conference final while averaging more goals per game in the playoffs compared to the regular season with a collective scoring approach. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 750 words and photos by 3 a.m.

RAC–PREAKNESS LOOKAHEAD

Horse racing has a Kentucky Derby winner headed to the Preakness with a chance at the Triple Crown, but that pales in comparison to the questions facing the sport after a “challenging week,” in the words of National Thoroughbred Racing Association president Tom Rooney. Even trainers confident in their horses going to Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore would like some answers about how a spate of seven deaths at Churchill Downs happened over a span of 10 days. By Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 600 words, file photos by 4 p.m. EDT.

____

LOCALIZATION:

HEALTH WORKER SHORTAGE-LOCALIZE IT: Thousands of doctors and nurses signed on to work in the country’s most desperate regions during the COVID-19 in exchange for forgiveness of their medical school debt. But now, the National Health Service Corps, the program that brought them onboard, is in jeopardy, caught up in the battle over the federal debt ceiling. We provide details and offer tips for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

STUDENT TEST SCORES-LOCALIZE IT: New data on student test scores from a dozen states has been incorporated into an analysis of learning setbacks tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The data was released Thursday by researchers at Harvard and Stanford universities as an update to their Education Recovery Scorecard, which now examines learning loss in math and reading across school districts in a total of 41 states. We provide details and offer tips for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM-LOCALIZE IT: Migrants who seek refuge in the United States are confronting a fundamental shift in border enforcement and opportunities for seeking asylum amid a surge in arrivals at the Southwest border. Coronavirus restrictions on immigration are coming to an end this week after three years. Those rules were used nearly 3 million times to quickly expel migrants without greater penalties. We provide suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK-SALARIES-LOCALIZE IT: As many schools struggle to find enough teachers, state governors across the U.S. are pushing for pay increases, bonuses and other perks in a growing competition to attract and retain educators. We offer suggestions for localization. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO

DHS: No substantial influx at border as Title 42 ends

Neely family attorneys speak: ‘There was no attack’

New Twitter CEO is NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino

Endangered condor chicks hatch at LA Zoo

____

AUDIO

Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely surrenders on manslaughter charge

Money-hungry, or spiritually misguided? Jury weighs fate of slain kids’ mom in triple murder trial

Sex? Sexual intercourse? Neither? Teens weigh in on evolving definitions — and habits

California condors confront bird flu in flight from extinction

____

U.S. STORIES

TITLE 42-IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM — Pandemic-related asylum restrictions that expelled migrants millions of times have ended in a shift that threatens to put a historic strain on the nation’s beleaguered immigration system. The change came early Friday after migrants raced to enter the United States before the new restrictions set in. Meanwhile, the administration was dealt a potentially serious legal setback when a federal judge temporarily blocked its attempt to release migrants more quickly when Border Patrol holding stations are full. Misinformation and confusion buffeted migrants as they paced the border at the Rio Grande, often unsure of where to go or what to do next. SENT: 1,290 words, video, photos, audio. Developing. With IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM-FAITH LEADERS — Amid confusion along US-Mexico border, El Paso pastors provide migrants with shelter and counsel; IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM-EXPLAINER (both sent).

SUBWAY-CHOKEHOLD DEATH — A man who kept a chokehold around the neck of an agitated fellow passenger in the New York City subway has turned himself in on a manslaughter charge. An attorney for 24-year-old Daniel Penny says he turned himself in Friday morning with “dignity and integrity.” Manhattan prosecutors are charging Penny with manslaughter in the May 1 death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely. SENT: 600 words, video, photos, audio.

TWITTER-NEW CEO — Elon Musk names Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO and says she’ll focus on ‘business operations.’ Earlier Friday, NBCUniversal said that Yaccarino would be stepping down from the company as chairwoman for global advertising and partnerships. Yaccarino interviewed Musk on a Miami stage last month in front of hundreds of advertisers. SENT: 780 words, video, photos, audio.

TOP BABY NAMES — Dutton and Wrenlee are on the rise but they’re no match for champs Liam and Olivia as the top baby names in the U.S. last year. The Social Security Administration released the annual list Friday. SENT: 320 words, photo. ____

____________________

_____________________

