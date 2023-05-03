Host Hotels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $392 million, or 55 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 48 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $287 million, or 40 cents per share.

The lodging real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

Host Hotels expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.84 to $1.95 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HST

Top Stories