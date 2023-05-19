On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 5/19/2023

The Associated Press
May 19, 2023 4:26 pm
< a min read
      

Wall Street drifted to a lower close but still marked its best week since March.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Friday. The Dow lost 109 points, or 0.3%, and Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.

Worries about talks in Washington to avert a debt default by the U.S. government helped cause stocks to slip. The S&P 500 broke out of a listless stretch where it failed to move by 1%, up or down, for six straight...

READ MORE

Wall Street drifted to a lower close but still marked its best week since March.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Friday. The Dow lost 109 points, or 0.3%, and Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.

Worries about talks in Washington to avert a debt default by the U.S. government helped cause stocks to slip. The S&P 500 broke out of a listless stretch where it failed to move by 1%, up or down, for six straight weeks. Traders took comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to mean the end to hikes to interest rates may arrive next month, as hoped.

On Friday:

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Elena Peterson will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. Moderator Justin Doubleday and guest, Matt Lembright from Censys will provide an industry perspective.

The S&P 500 fell 6.07 points, or 0.1%, to 4,191.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.28 points, or 0.3%, to 33,426.63.

The Nasdaq composite fell 30.94 points, or 0.2% to 12,657.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.14 points, or 0.6%, to 1,773.72.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 67.90 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 126.01 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 373.15 points, or 3%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 32.87 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 352.48 points, or 9.2%.

The Dow is up 279.38 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,191.41 points, or 20.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.47 points, or 0.7%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|25 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
5|25 Business Intelligence Workshop: Modern...
5|25 Navigating CMMC Compliance: A Practical...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories