How major US stock indexes fared Friday 5/26/2023

The Associated Press
May 26, 2023 4:15 pm
Stocks rose on Wall Street, led by more gains in technology stocks as another chipmaker reported strong demand related to artificial intelligence.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% Friday, and the Nasdaq rose 2.2%. The Dow added 1%.

Marvell Technology jumped 33% after saying it expects AI revenue to at least double in fiscal 2024 from the prior year. That follows Thursday's report from fellow chipmaker Nvidia, which gave a big forecast for upcoming sales related to AI.

Marvell Technology jumped 33% after saying it expects AI revenue to at least double in fiscal 2024 from the prior year. That follows Thursday’s report from fellow chipmaker Nvidia, which gave a big forecast for upcoming sales related to AI.

Investors were encouraged to see a pickup in consumer spending last month.

U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 54.17 points, or 1.3%, to 4,205.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 328.69 points, or 1%, to 33,093.34

The Nasdaq composite rose 277.59 points, or 2.2% to 12,975.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.42 points, or 1%, to 1,773.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 13.47 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow fell 333.29 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq rose 317.79 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 fell 0.70 points, less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 365.95 points, or 9.5%.

The Dow is down 53.91 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,509.21 points, or 24%.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.78 points, or 0.7%.

