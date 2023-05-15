How major US stock indexes fared Monday 5/15/2023

Wall Street drifted higher ahead of reports that will show how much a slowing economy is hurting what’s prevented a recession so far: solid spending by U.S. households. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Monday. The Dow edged higher, while the Nasdaq rose 0.7%. Some of the sharper moves came from companies announcing takeovers of rivals, but the larger market remained listless as several worries hang over Wall Street. They include fears about a... READ MORE

Wall Street drifted higher ahead of reports that will show how much a slowing economy is hurting what’s prevented a recession so far: solid spending by U.S. households.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Monday. The Dow edged higher, while the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.

Some of the sharper moves came from companies announcing takeovers of rivals, but the larger market remained listless as several worries hang over Wall Street. They include fears about a possible recession and a countdown to a possible default by the U.S. government. The latest discouraging report on manufacturing showed a plunge in New York state.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 12.20 points, or 0.3%, to 4,136.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.98 points, or 0.1%, to 33,348.60.

The Nasdaq composite fell 80.47 points, or 0.7% to 12,365.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.70 points, or 1.2%, to 1,761.55.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 296.78 points, or 7.7%.

The Dow is up 201.35 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,898.73 points, or 18.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 0.30 points, or less than 0.1%.

