How major US stock indexes fared Monday 5/8/2023

The Associated Press
May 8, 2023 4:19 pm
Wall Street drifted to a mixed close ahead of a week full of reports on some of the market’s biggest worries, including how stubbornly high inflation remains across the economy.

The S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1%, coming off its worst week in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

Besides a strong reading on U.S. jobs, which calmed worries about a recession but also raised concerns about inflation, last week was dominated by fears about smaller and mid-sized banks. They stabilized Monday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.87 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,138.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.69 points, or 0.2%, to 33,618.69.

The Nasdaq composite rose 21.50 points, or 0.2% to 12,256.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.41 points, or 0.3%, to 1,754.47.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 298.62 points, or 7.8%.

The Dow is up 471.44 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,790.44 points, or 17.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 6.78 points, or 0.4%.

