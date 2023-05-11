How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 5/11/2023

Wall Street edged lower, weighed down by a sharp drop for Disney and flaring fears about the health of some U.S. banks. The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped, while the Nasdaq gained ground. Some banks beaten down by the industry’s mini-panic came under pressure. PacWest tumbled after disclosing a flight of deposits last week. Also falling was Peloton Interactive, which is recalling 2.2 million of its exercise bikes because of a... READ MORE

Wall Street edged lower, weighed down by a sharp drop for Disney and flaring fears about the health of some U.S. banks.

The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped, while the Nasdaq gained ground.

Some banks beaten down by the industry’s mini-panic came under pressure. PacWest tumbled after disclosing a flight of deposits last week.

Also falling was Peloton Interactive, which is recalling 2.2 million of its exercise bikes because of a seat defect. In the bond market, Treasury yields slipped after another report suggested inflation is slowly heading toward normal.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 7.02 points, or 0.2%, to 4,130.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 221.82 points, or 0.7%, to 33,309.51.

The Nasdaq composite rose 22.06 points, or 0.2% to 12,328.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.81 points, or 0.8%, to 1,744.71.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 5.63 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 364.87 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 93.09 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.17 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 291.12 points, or 7.6%.

The Dow is up 162.26 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,862.02 points, or 17.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 16.54, or 0.9%.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.