How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 5/18/2023

The Associated Press
May 18, 2023 4:19 pm
Stocks rallied into the close on Wall Street, pushing the S&P 500 up 0.9%, as several companies reported better-than-expected results.

The Nasdaq composite led the market with a 1.5% gain Thursday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged with a gain of 0.3%.

Bond yields rose after a Federal Reserve official cautioned the end to its interest-rate hikes may not come as soon as markets had hoped. That cooled hopes that June could mark the first time in more than a year where the Fed doesn’t raise rates. Walmart rose after its results beat expectations.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 39.28 points, or 0.9%, to 4,198.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.14 points, or 0.3%, to 33,535.91.

The Nasdaq composite rose 188.27 points, or 1.5% to 12,688.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.36 points, or 0.6%, to 1,784.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 73.97 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 235.29 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 404.09 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 44.01 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 358.55 points, or 9.3%.

The Dow is up 388.66 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,222.36 points, or 21.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 23.61 points, or less than 1.3%.

Top Stories