How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 5/30/2023

The Associated Press
May 30, 2023 4:30 pm
Wall Street churned to a mixed finish as a long list of worries looms, even if the most pressing crisis seems to be calming as Washington moves to avoid a default on its debt.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged Tuesday, hovering near its highest level since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points. The Nasdaq composite led the market with a 0.3% gain as excitement built further about artificial intelligence.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are working to win votes for a deal reached over the weekend to allow the government to continue paying its bills.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 0.07 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,205.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.56 points, or 0.2%, to 33,042.78

The Nasdaq composite rose 41.74 points, or 0.3% to 13,017.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.73 points, or 1%, to 1,767.29.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 366.02 points, or 9.5%.

The Dow is down 104.47 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,550.94 points, or 24.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.05 points, or 0.3%.

