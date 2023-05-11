On Air:
Business News

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press
May 11, 2023
< a min read
      

Balanced Fund 15324.51 – .16 + .60 + 4.64

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2141.16 + .44 + .04 + 4.28

Emerging Markets 353.67 – .25 + .38 + 5.12

Equity Income Fund 16814.25 – .39 + .72 – .16

GNMA 718.23 + .19 – .01 + 3.53

General Municipal Debt 1414.78 + .06 + .05 + 3.32

Gold Fund 365.89 – 3.64 – 4.97 + 14.01

High Current Yield 2432.54 + .10 + .40 + 4.01

High Yield Municipal 665.45 + .15 + .13 + 3.45

International Fund 2302.71 – .41 + .52 + 10.16

Science and Technology Fund 4175.33 – .42 + 2.41 + 14.62

Short Investment Grade 383.91 + .05 – .06 + 2.48

Short Municipal 191.70 – .02 + .01 + 1.18

US Government 651.53 – .37 + 3.18

Top Stories