Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press
May 15, 2023 6:52 pm
Balanced Fund 15322.36 + .13 – .12 + 4.62

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2120.51 – .44 – .03 + 3.27

Emerging Markets 355.19 + 1.24 – .48 + 5.57

Equity Income Fund 16865.58 + .29 – .45 + .15

GNMA 713.65 – .17 + .01 + 2.87

General Municipal Debt 1414.65 + .03 – .02 + 3.31

Gold Fund 369.93 + 1.33 – 3.62 + 15.27

High Current Yield 2428.41 + .03 + .06 + 3.84

High Yield Municipal 665.97 + .12 + .20 + 3.53

International Fund 2315.98 + .79 – .20 + 10.80

Science and Technology Fund 4222.01 + 1.21 + 1.09 + 15.90

Short Investment Grade 383.38 – .01 + .11 + 2.34

Short Municipal 191.75 + .04 + .01 + 1.21

US Government 649.50 – .11 + .17 + 2.86

