Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 15322.36 + .13 – .12 + 4.62
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2120.51 – .44 – .03 + 3.27
Emerging Markets 355.19 + 1.24 – .48 + 5.57
Equity Income Fund 16865.58 + .29 – .45 + .15
Balanced Fund 15322.36 + .13 – .12 + 4.62
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2120.51 – .44 – .03 + 3.27
Emerging Markets 355.19 + 1.24 – .48 + 5.57
Equity Income Fund 16865.58 + .29 – .45 + .15
GNMA 713.65 – .17 + .01 + 2.87
General Municipal Debt 1414.65 + .03 – .02 + 3.31
Gold Fund 369.93 + 1.33 – 3.62 + 15.27
High Current Yield 2428.41 + .03 + .06 + 3.84
High Yield Municipal 665.97 + .12 + .20 + 3.53
International Fund 2315.98 + .79 – .20 + 10.80
Science and Technology Fund 4222.01 + 1.21 + 1.09 + 15.90
Short Investment Grade 383.38 – .01 + .11 + 2.34
Short Municipal 191.75 + .04 + .01 + 1.21
US Government 649.50 – .11 + .17 + 2.86
-0-
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.