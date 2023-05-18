Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 15340.83 + .09 + .01 + 4.75
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2100.99 – .44 – 1.82 + 2.32
Emerging Markets 354.01 – .24 + .10 + 5.22
Equity Income Fund 16937.74 + .42 + .73 + .57
Balanced Fund 15340.83 + .09 + .01 + 4.75
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2100.99 – .44 – 1.82 + 2.32
Emerging Markets 354.01 – .24 + .10 + 5.22
Equity Income Fund 16937.74 + .42 + .73 + .57
GNMA 708.33 – .51 – 1.44 + 2.10
General Municipal Debt 1402.76 – .46 – .86 + 2.44
Gold Fund 349.80 – 2.19 – 4.40 + 9.00
High Current Yield 2418.40 – .07 – .48 + 3.41
High Yield Municipal 659.92 – .44 – .80 + 2.59
International Fund 2304.69 – .12 + .07 + 10.26
Science and Technology Fund 4371.32 + 1.93 + 4.51 + 20.00
Short Investment Grade 381.95 – .18 – .50 + 1.96
Short Municipal 191.22 – .14 – .25 + .93
US Government 643.65 – .38 – 1.50 + 1.93
-0-
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.