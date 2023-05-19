Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 15331.82 – .15 + .19 + 4.69
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2095.45 – .27 – 1.62 + 2.05
Emerging Markets 354.21 + .06 + .96 + 5.28
Equity Income Fund 16934.77 – .02 + .70 + .56
Balanced Fund 15331.82 – .15 + .19 + 4.69
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2095.45 – .27 – 1.62 + 2.05
Emerging Markets 354.21 + .06 + .96 + 5.28
Equity Income Fund 16934.77 – .02 + .70 + .56
GNMA 705.63 – .38 – 1.29 + 1.71
General Municipal Debt 1396.21 – .47 – 1.27 + 1.97
Gold Fund 351.40 + .46 – 3.75 + 9.50
High Current Yield 2419.40 + .14 – .34 + 3.45
High Yield Municipal 656.20 – .52 – 1.35 + 2.01
International Fund 2314.28 + .39 + .72 + 10.72
Science and Technology Fund 4347.62 – .54 + 4.22 + 19.35
Short Investment Grade 381.85 – .03 – .41 + 1.93
Short Municipal 191.04 – .10 – .34 + .83
US Government 641.60 – .18 – 1.32 + 1.61
-0-
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.