On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press
May 19, 2023 6:46 pm
< a min read
      

Balanced Fund 15331.82 – .15 + .19 + 4.69

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2095.45 – .27 – 1.62 + 2.05

Emerging Markets 354.21 + .06 + .96 + 5.28

Equity Income Fund 16934.77 – .02 + .70 + .56

        Federal News Network's...

READ MORE

Balanced Fund 15331.82 – .15 + .19 + 4.69

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2095.45 – .27 – 1.62 + 2.05

Emerging Markets 354.21 + .06 + .96 + 5.28

Equity Income Fund 16934.77 – .02 + .70 + .56

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

GNMA 705.63 – .38 – 1.29 + 1.71

General Municipal Debt 1396.21 – .47 – 1.27 + 1.97

Gold Fund 351.40 + .46 – 3.75 + 9.50

High Current Yield 2419.40 + .14 – .34 + 3.45

High Yield Municipal 656.20 – .52 – 1.35 + 2.01

International Fund 2314.28 + .39 + .72 + 10.72

Science and Technology Fund 4347.62 – .54 + 4.22 + 19.35

Short Investment Grade 381.85 – .03 – .41 + 1.93

        Read more: Business News

Short Municipal 191.04 – .10 – .34 + .83

US Government 641.60 – .18 – 1.32 + 1.61

-0-

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|25 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
5|25 Business Intelligence Workshop: Modern...
5|25 Navigating CMMC Compliance: A Practical...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories