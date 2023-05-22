On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press
May 22, 2023 6:51 pm
< a min read
      

Balanced Fund 15339.13 + .03 + .03 + 4.74

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2093.85 – .08 – 1.27 + 1.97

Emerging Markets 356.61 + .69 + .38 + 5.99

Equity Income Fund 16913.87 – .12 + .29 + .43

        Federal News Network's...

READ MORE

Balanced Fund 15339.13 + .03 + .03 + 4.74

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2093.85 – .08 – 1.27 + 1.97

Emerging Markets 356.61 + .69 + .38 + 5.99

Equity Income Fund 16913.87 – .12 + .29 + .43

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Elena Peterson will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. Moderator Justin Doubleday and guest, Matt Lembright from Censys will provide an industry perspective.

GNMA 705.59 – .06 – 1.14 + 1.71

General Municipal Debt 1394.39 – .13 – 1.43 + 1.83

Gold Fund 349.33 – .59 – 5.73 + 8.85

High Current Yield 2425.03 + .34 – .09 + 3.69

High Yield Municipal 655.19 – .14 – 1.53 + 1.85

International Fund 2320.90 + .17 + .18 + 11.04

Science and Technology Fund 4370.13 + .34 + 3.33 + 19.97

Short Investment Grade 381.90 + .01 – .40 + 1.95

        Read more: Business News

Short Municipal 190.98 – .04 – .40 + .80

US Government 641.77 + .17 – 1.07 + 1.63

-0-

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News