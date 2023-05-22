Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 15339.13 + .03 + .03 + 4.74
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2093.85 – .08 – 1.27 + 1.97
Emerging Markets 356.61 + .69 + .38 + 5.99
Equity Income Fund 16913.87 – .12 + .29 + .43
GNMA 705.59 – .06 – 1.14 + 1.71
General Municipal Debt 1394.39 – .13 – 1.43 + 1.83
Gold Fund 349.33 – .59 – 5.73 + 8.85
High Current Yield 2425.03 + .34 – .09 + 3.69
High Yield Municipal 655.19 – .14 – 1.53 + 1.85
International Fund 2320.90 + .17 + .18 + 11.04
Science and Technology Fund 4370.13 + .34 + 3.33 + 19.97
Short Investment Grade 381.90 + .01 – .40 + 1.95
Short Municipal 190.98 – .04 – .40 + .80
US Government 641.77 + .17 – 1.07 + 1.63
