On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Intuit, Agilent fall; Kohl’s, Urban Outfitters rise

The Associated Press
May 24, 2023 4:14 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Intuit Inc., down $33.88 to $415.92.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software reported disappointing third-quarter sales.

Analog Devices Inc., down $14.72 to $173.20.

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Intuit Inc., down $33.88 to $415.92.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software reported disappointing third-quarter sales.

Analog Devices Inc., down $14.72 to $173.20.

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

The semiconductor maker gave investors a weak financial forecast.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $14.57 to $204.31.

The security software maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Agilent Technologies Inc., down $7.65 to $120.99.

The scientific instrument maker trimmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Toll Brothers Inc., up $1.34 to $65.09.

The home builder beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

Urban Outfitters Inc., up $4.69 to $31.35.

        Read more: Business News

The clothing and accessories retailer beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.

Kohl’s Corp., up $1.45 to $20.72.

The department store operator reported strong first-quarter earnings.

PTC Therapeutics Inc., down $11.46 to $46.95.

The biopharmaceutical company’s update on a potential genetic disorder treatment disappointed investors.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|30 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
5|30 Identity Everywhere
5|30 Hardwear.io Security Trainings and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories