On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

JBG Smith Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 9, 2023 6:31 pm
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $37.2 million, or 33 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company...

READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $37.2 million, or 33 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $21.2 million, or 19 cents per share.

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $153 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $124 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBGS

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|15 SANS Security West 2023
5|15 SANS Security West 2023 - Keynote:...
5|15 Security+ Boot Camp Sponsored by...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories