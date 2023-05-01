On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
JPMorgan Chase, KBR rise; Global Payments, Exxon Mobil fall

The Associated Press
May 1, 2023 4:18 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

ON Semiconductor Corp., up $6.37 to $78.33.

The semiconductor components maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc., up $1.19 to $14.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc., up $1.19 to $14.54.

The cruise operator raised its profit forecast for the year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $2.96 to $141.20.

The bank bought all of First Republic Bank’s deposits and most of its assets after regulators seized the troubled bank.

Iveric Bio Inc., up $5.16 to $38.05.

Astellas Pharma is buying the biopharmaceutical company for about $5.9 billion.

KBR Inc., up $2.43 to $59.16.

The engineering and construction company reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., up 25 cents to $12.30.

The real estate investment trust beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.

Global Payments Inc., down $9.71 to $103.

CEO Jeffrey S. Sloan is stepping down from the electronics payment processing company.

Exxon Mobil Corp.. down $3.67 to $114.67.

Crude oil prices fell, weighing down energy stocks.

