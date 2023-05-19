Kia/Hyundia settle class-action lawsuit over security flaw in vehicles

Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announced Friday.
Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announced Friday.
The settlement covers about 9 million 2011-2022 model year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S. today, according to the companies. The cars are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices — which has allowed them to be stolen easily by using just a screwdriver and a USB cord, creating a recent auto-theft outbreak across the country.
Here are the vehicles involved:
____
Hyundai:
2018-2022 Accent
2011-2022 Elantra
2013-2020 Elantra GT
2018-2022 Kona
2013-2022 Santa Fe
2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
2019 Santa Fe XL
2011-2019 Sonata
2011-2022 Tucson
2012-2017 and 2019-2021 Veloster
2020-2021 Venue
2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
2020-2021 Palisade.
_____
Kia:
2011-2022 Sportage
2011-2020 Optima
2011-2022 Sorento,
2011-2021 Forte
2020-2022 Soul,
2012-2021 Rio
2011-2021 Sedona,
2021-2022 Seltos
2021-2022 K5.
Kia says it began adding immobilizers in the factory in 2021, so few 2022 model year vehicles were built without them.
