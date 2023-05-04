Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported profit of $4.2 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share. The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $81.5 million in the period. For the current quarter ending in June, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings... READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported profit of $4.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $81.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 24 cents.

