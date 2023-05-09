MacroGenics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $38 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share. The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $24.5 million in the... READ MORE

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $38 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129.7 million.

