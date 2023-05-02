Marriott: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $757 million. On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.09 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share. The hotel company posted revenue of... READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $757 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $5.62 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.28 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

