Marvell, Workday rise; Ulta Beauty, Big Lots fall

The Associated Press
May 26, 2023 4:11 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Workday Inc., up $19.66 to $216.07.

The maker of human resources software beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Marvell Technology Inc., up $16.04 to $65.51.

The chipmaker gave investors a solid earnings and revenue forecast.

Autodesk Inc., up $1.34 to $198.90.

The design software company reported strong first-quarter financial results, but gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Ulta Beauty Inc., down $64.85 to $420.27.

The cosmetics retailer trimmed its operating margin forecast for the year.

Gap Inc., up 92 cents to $8.34.

The clothing chain reported a surprising first-quarter profit.

Ford Motor Co., up 71 cents to $12.09.

The automaker made a deal for access to Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada.

Big Lots Inc., down 96 cents to $6.25.

The discount retailer reported a much bigger first-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

RH, down $7.81 to $246.82.

The furniture and housewares company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

