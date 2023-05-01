Medifast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported profit of $40 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $3.67. The weight-loss company posted revenue of $349 million in the period. Medifast expects full-year earnings to be $1.32 to $1.44 per share, with revenue in the range of $250 million to $270 million.

