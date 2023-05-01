On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Medifast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 1, 2023 4:27 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported profit of $40 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $3.67.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $349 million in the period.

Medifast expects full-year earnings to be $1.32 to $1.44 per share, with revenue in the range of $250 million to $270 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MED

