Micron, American Airlines fall; PacWest, Plug Power rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Micron Technology Inc., down $1.94 to $66.23.

China told users of computer equipment deemed sensitive to stop buying products from the U.S. memory chipmaker.

PacWest Bancorp, up $1.12 to $6.85.

The regional bank said it is selling a portfolio of real estate construction loans with an outstanding balance of about $2.6 billion.

VectivBio Holding AG, up $4.31 to $16.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is buying the biopharmaceutical company.

Plug Power Inc., up $1.10 to $8.83.

The developer of hydrogen fuel cells announced several deals in Europe.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $4.03 to $9.53.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a discouraging update on a potential liver condition treatment.

PDC Energy Inc., up $4.70 to $69.82.

Chevron is buying the oil and gas company.

Albemarle Corp., up $2.35 to $206.50.

The specialty chemicals company announced a supply deal with Ford to help support electric vehicle production.

American Airlines Group Inc., down 44 cents to $14.38.

A federal judge ruled that American and JetBlue must end their partnership in the northeast United States.

