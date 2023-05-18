On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Micron Technology, Walmart rise; Monro, Boot Barn fall

The Associated Press
May 18, 2023 4:24 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Walmart Inc., up $1.94 to $151.47.

The retailer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Synopsys Inc., up $32.63 to $409.71.

...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Walmart Inc., up $1.94 to $151.47.

The retailer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Synopsys Inc., up $32.63 to $409.71.

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Elena Peterson will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. Moderator Justin Doubleday and guest, Matt Lembright from Censys will provide an industry perspective.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips raised its financial forecasts for the year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., up $4.36 to $19.70.

Shopping center operator Regency Centers is buying the real estate investment trust.

Bath & Body Works Inc., up $3.65 to $37.67.

The personal care products retailer reported strong first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Monro Inc., down $3.88 to $45.05.

The automotive repair chain reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc., down $8.03 to $66.77.

        Read more: Business News

The Western apparel and footwear retailer reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter sales.

Micron Technology Inc., up $2.65 to $67.57.

The chipmaker said it will start producing its next generation of DRAM technology in Japan.

Take-Two Interactive Inc., up $14.61 to $139.63.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter sales forecasts.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|24 AFCEA DC Luncheon Series: Space Force -...
5|24 Get AI Literate: Know What it Can Do...
5|24 Bring Your Video Vision to Life with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories