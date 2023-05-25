On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

More Americans apply for jobless benefits but labor market remains tight

MATT OTT
May 25, 2023 8:43 am
1 min read
      

U.S. applications for jobless claims rose slightly last week but remain at healthy levels with companies reticent to let go of employees in a tight labor market.

The number of Americans filing for jobless claims for the week ending May 20 rose by 4,000 to 229,000 from 225,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The previous week’s number was revised down by a significant 17,000.

The weekly claims numbers are broadly as representative...

READ MORE

U.S. applications for jobless claims rose slightly last week but remain at healthy levels with companies reticent to let go of employees in a tight labor market.

The number of Americans filing for jobless claims for the week ending May 20 rose by 4,000 to 229,000 from 225,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The previous week’s number was revised down by a significant 17,000.

The weekly claims numbers are broadly as representative of the number of U.S. layoffs.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week gyrations, was unchanged at 231,750 after the previous week’s number was revised down by 12,500. Analysts have pointed to a sustained increase in the four-week averages as a sign that layoffs are accelerating, but are reluctant to predict that a spike in layoffs is imminent.

        Insight by Verizon: Can agencies create CX that’s ‘simplistic, delightful and surprising’? Leaders from the Agriculture Department, Education Department, Homeland Security Department and IRS think so and share the work underway in their agencies to make it easy to navigate government services.

Overall, 1.8 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended May 13, about 5,000 more than the previous week.

Since the pandemic purge of millions of jobs three years ago, the U.S. economy has added jobs at a breakneck pace and Americans have enjoyed unusual job security. That’s despite interest rates that have been rising for more than a year and fears of a looming recession.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|31 Gartner CFO & Finance Executive...
5|31 Unlocking Business Success with...
5|31 Adapting for Resilience: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories