On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, who arrived at the bank shortly before financial crisis, to retire

KEN SWEET
May 19, 2023 12:45 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley’s long-time CEO James Gorman will retire in the next 12 months, he said Friday at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting.

Gorman said the bank is looking at three senior internal candidates to be the investment bank’s new top executive. Gorman said he plans to remain at the bank as executive chairman of the board for a period of time after a successor is named.

Gorman joined Morgan...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley’s long-time CEO James Gorman will retire in the next 12 months, he said Friday at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting.

Gorman said the bank is looking at three senior internal candidates to be the investment bank’s new top executive. Gorman said he plans to remain at the bank as executive chairman of the board for a period of time after a successor is named.

Gorman joined Morgan Stanley as chief operating officer of its Global Wealth Management Group in early 2006 and was co-president of the Wall Street bank within a year.

Gorman became CEO in 2010 in the wake of the financial crisis, when the storied investment bank came dangerously close to collapsing. Morbding securities and making deals grew highly volatile.

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Elena Peterson will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. Moderator Justin Doubleday and guest, Matt Lembright from Censys will provide an industry perspective.

Gorman made it his mission to stabilize Morgan Stanley’s business for the long term. The firm built out its wealth management business substantially, a business that brings in regular fee income instead of when deals close, and a division he was very familiar with. Morgan Stanley also bought E(asterisk)Trade and Eaton Vance to further build out its wealth management business.

That arm of the business now makes up roughly half of Morgan Stanley’s revenue.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|25 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
5|25 Business Intelligence Workshop: Modern...
5|25 Navigating CMMC Compliance: A Practical...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories