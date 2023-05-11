Northwest Biotherapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (NWBO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its first quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $880,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWBO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWBO

