Official: At least 2 dead in killings in south Georgia town

The Associated Press
May 4, 2023 2:55 pm
MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — At least two people have been killed in a small town in south Georgia, including at a fast food restaurant, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.

Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg said that there is more than one crime scene, including one at a McDonald’s restaurant, in the town of Moultrie.

Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson tells The Moultrie Observer there is no immediate threat to the public.

It’s unclear how the deaths are connected. Police swarmed the restaurant on Thursday morning, shutting down traffic on one the main streets in the south Georgia town of 15,000.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Moultrie Police Department department requested its assistance.

“We are working to learn more information and track down some additional witnesses,” Steinberg said.

Moultrie is about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northeast of Tallahassee, Florida.

