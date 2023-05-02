Omega Healthcare Investors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $159.8 million, or 66 cents per share, in the period. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of... READ MORE

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $159.8 million, or 66 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 60 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $35.9 million, or 15 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, posted revenue of $218.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $218.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OHI

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.