On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Qantas names chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson next CEO

The Associated Press
May 1, 2023 10:49 pm
< a min read
      

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian airline Qantas Group said Tuesday chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson will become its next chief executive and managing director, replacing Alan Joyce in November.

Hudson has been with the airline in various roles for 28 years.

Joyce was appointed Qantas CEO in 2008 and agreed in 2020 to remain at the helm through the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s not many female CEOs in the worldwide aviation industry and it’s...

READ MORE

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian airline Qantas Group said Tuesday chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson will become its next chief executive and managing director, replacing Alan Joyce in November.

Hudson has been with the airline in various roles for 28 years.

Joyce was appointed Qantas CEO in 2008 and agreed in 2020 to remain at the helm through the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s not many female CEOs in the worldwide aviation industry and it’s a credit to this country that a gay Irishman man was appointed 15 years ago to be CEO of the company and now we have the first female and it’s credit to the board,” Joyce said.

        Insight by Tenable: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guests Brian Hermann from the Defense Information Systems Agency and Christopher Day from Tenable will explore zero trust progress and strategy at DISA.

Hudson said her focus would be “delivering for our customers.”

After three years of statutory losses due to the pandemic, Qantas in February returned to profit, posting an underlying pre-tax half-year result of 1.43 billion Australian dollars ($978 million) for the six months through December.

Qantas has had 12 CEOs during its 103-year history.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|8 Informatica World
5|8 La Jolla Government Contracts Week 2023
5|8 FAR Week La Jolla - 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories