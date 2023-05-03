Regenxbio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $66.7 million in its first quarter. The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.53 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.52 per share. The biotechnology company posted revenue of $19.1 million in the period, which also fell... READ MORE

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $66.7 million in its first quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.53 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.52 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $19.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

