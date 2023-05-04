On Air:
Saul Centers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 4, 2023 6:10 pm
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $26.9 million, or 79 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $10.7 million, or 45 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust involved mostly in shopping malls posted revenue of $63 million in the period.

The company’s shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35.36, a decrease of 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFS

