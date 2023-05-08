On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Senegal’s opposition leader gets suspended jail sentence

BABACAR DIONE
May 8, 2023 3:09 pm
< a min read
      

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s main opposition leader on Monday was given a six-month suspended prison sentence by an appeals court in the West African nation over a defamation case brought against him by a government minister.

The court ruling against Ousmane Sonko prevents President Macky Sall’s most prominent political rival from running in next year’s presidential election, but can be appealed again.

Sonko was ordered to pay 200 million West African francs ($336,000)...

READ MORE

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s main opposition leader on Monday was given a six-month suspended prison sentence by an appeals court in the West African nation over a defamation case brought against him by a government minister.

The court ruling against Ousmane Sonko prevents President Macky Sall’s most prominent political rival from running in next year’s presidential election, but can be appealed again.

Sonko was ordered to pay 200 million West African francs ($336,000) in damages and interest by Judge Mamadou Cissé.

If Sonko doesn’t pay the fine, the judge can order his imprisonment.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: The government is grappling with the mechanics of addressing whether their software supply chain is secure. Download our new ebook to get a snapshot from leaders at CISA, the IT Industry Council and DoD’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center into current efforts.

Senegal’s public prosecutor had requested a two-year sentence for “forgery, use of forgery, defamation and insults” in the trial brought by the Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang.

Sonko didn’t appear in court on Monday. In a statement made on Sunday, he announced that he would no longer respond to court summonses.

The popular opposition figure was sentenced in March by a lower court to a two-month suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay damages.

There was a heavy presence of security forces around Dakar Monday. Sonko’s supporters have taken to the streets in angry protests in the past after previous stages in the court process.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|14 Army Urban Warfare Operations Planners...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories